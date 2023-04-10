An ATM Scam Is Targeting Seniors in NYC: What to Know and How to Protect Yourself

Police said an ATM scam has taken over every borough of New York City, and it has already claimed dozens of victims.

The distraction scam targets seniors, who get duped by what initially seems to be an act of kindness from a stranger. So how does it work?

It's fairly simple: The targeted victim will go into an ATM vestibule and insert their bank card. After entering their PIN, a stranger will come up behind them and place a couple of dollar bills on the ground. The scammer will then tap them on the shoulder, informing them that they seemingly dropped some cash.

As the victim goes down to pick up the cash, the scammer reaches into the ATM and switches the bank card with a dummy card, the NYPD said. They will then take off with that card and use it elsewhere, thereby stealing the victim's money.

"I’ve never been scammed in my life. I consider myself an awfully young 75 year old. I never thought something like this could happen to me," said Mark, who fell victim to the scam.

Mark is far from alone, and spoke to NBC New York over the phone in an effort to warn other city residents.

"I put my card in and hit my code. Just as I hit my code, I get a tap on my left side, I turn there’s a man standing there, he points down and says is that your money," Mark said.

So far, there have possibly been more than 40 victims, according to police.

The NYPD is trying to get the word out about the scheme, so people start watching their backs while at the ATM. The 19th precinct has been working to sound the alarm, even creating a PSA to show how the crime is being pulled off.

NYPD Deputy Inspector Bill Gallagher says the criminal teams are professionals who target elderly victims.

"That’s your grandfather, your grandmother, someone on a fixed income — and they’re literally going in and taking this money, and particularly targeting the most vulnerable people in our city," said Gallagher.

NYPD Deputy Inspector Brian Eng says the "highly organized and highly coordinated" teams are traveling to the city from other parts of the country just to target elderly New Yorkers.

"They’re well-oiled like a NASCAR team. They communicate via headphones or Bluetooth devices with phones. They know exactly what their role is," said Eng. "The distractor or card swapper or the spotter because they need the victim’s PIN numbers."

Eng added that the department has seen groups ranging from 2-4 people, made up of men and women.

"It’s absolutely infuriating and we really need the public’s help. We want to catch these people as soon as possible because they’re just inflicting tremendous trauma on the most vulnerable people in our city," Gallagher said.

The wanted suspects have been bilking thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims like Mark, the victims claim.

"They pulled $1,700 out of my ATM. And believe it or not $7,000 directly from the teller," said Mark "I felt extremely vulnerable. Boy if it could happen to me it can happen to anybody."

Police said the scam has been on the rise for the last few weeks and usually happens during the day. Anyone with information regarding the scheme is urged to contact police.