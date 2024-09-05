Man, 47, shot and killed inside Rockaway Avenue subway station

New York City police continued searching for a murder suspect on Thursday after a 47-year-old man was killed inside a Brooklyn subway station.

The victim, Freddie Weston of Brownsville, was found around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday with a gunshot wound to his head near the booth area of Rockaway Avenue A/C line, according to investigators. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital Police but his injuries were too severe.

Weston lived blocks away from the subway station. He recently started a new job at a supermarket in Queens, neighbors told NBC New York. Weston may have been on his way to work at the store at the time he was killed, according to his girlfriend, who spoke to News 4.

NYPD officers were seen guarding the street-level entrances and canvassing nearby businesses for surveillance video of a suspect.

Investigators have not released further information about the shocking crime.