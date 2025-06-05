Transportation

Train service between New Haven and NYC suspended due to downed power lines

By Angela Fortuna

All Amtrak train service between New Haven and New York City, and some Metro-North train service in Connecticut, is suspended because of downed power lines.

Amtrak said trains traveling in the northeast corridor are currently being impacted by downed power lines south of Bridgeport.

Metro-North said New Haven line service is currently suspended between Green Farms and Bridgeport.

Officials said lengthy delays are expected. Authorities are at the scene and there's currently a hold on the tracks.

The Fairfield Fire Department said they're responding to the Metro-North train tracks between Southport and Fairfield station.

No additional information was immediately available.

