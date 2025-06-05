Train service between New Haven and NYC suspended due to downed power lines

All Amtrak train service between New Haven and New York City, and some Metro-North train service in Connecticut, is suspended because of downed power lines.

Amtrak said trains traveling in the northeast corridor are currently being impacted by downed power lines south of Bridgeport.

Metro-North said New Haven line service is currently suspended between Green Farms and Bridgeport.

New Haven Line service remains suspended between Green's Farms and Bridgeport while our crews continue to respond to downed overhead wires near Westport.

Shuttle buses are being provided for travel between Green's Farms and Bridgeport. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 5, 2025

Officials said lengthy delays are expected. Authorities are at the scene and there's currently a hold on the tracks.

The Fairfield Fire Department said they're responding to the Metro-North train tracks between Southport and Fairfield station.

No additional information was immediately available.