Want to travel this fall? Amtrak offers heavy discount tickets from NY to other cities

Do you love to travel during the fall and see leaves change colors? We've got good news.

Amtrak is making weekday travel throughout the Northeast more affordable with its Northeast Fall Flash Sale, offering customers up to 25% off regular-priced fares on select routes.

Travelers can take the train from New York City to fall foliage hotspots, including Boston, New Haven, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and more. The trips with discounts are on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays between Oct. 7 and Dec. 18, 2024.

The offer to book discounted fares on Acela Business Class and Coach Class is available only until Oct. 5.

“With our Northeast Fall Flash Sale, guests can experience the convenience of Amtrak at a great value,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch. “With these discounts, it’s a perfect reason for travelers to escape for a fall getaway, see breathtaking views of vibrant fall foliage, or snap up tickets for holiday travel early.”

This offer is perfect for exploring vibrant cities, historical sites and popular destinations throughout the Northeast while fall foliage is at its peak.

For full Amtrak Northeast Fall Flash Sale details and to book, visit this page.

Sample one-way fares include: