Amtrak service from NYC to Boston suspended for the day

The problem has caused power outages on all tracks between Penn Station in New York and Union Station in New Haven

By The Associated Press

Amtrak service between New York and Boston has been suspended for the rest of the day, the rail service announced Saturday afternoon.

The service disruption was due to a malfunctioning circuit breaker that was causing a power outage on all tracks between Penn Station in New York and Union Station in New Haven, Connecticut.

Amtrak said it would provide an update on the suspension on its website in a message that was posted at 3:30 p.m.

Customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day, the rail service said.

Amtrak will also waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservations.

