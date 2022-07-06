Amtrak Service Between NY, Philly May See Delays Due to Heat Amid Warm Weather Streak

Those planning on taking an Amtrak service between New York and Philadelphia Wednesday may experience delays due to heat-related speed restrictions, Amtrak announced.

In a tweet, the transportation agency said: "SERVICE ADVISORY: Amtrak service operating between New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) may experience delays due to heat related speed restrictions. Please check back for more details or call/text 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245)."

SERVICE ADVISORY: Amtrak service operating between New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) may experience delays due to heat related speed restrictions. Please check back for more details or call/text 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245). — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 6, 2022

The advisory comes on a hot and humid day that is expected to top out near 90 degrees in many tri-state area spots, including Newark which may likely get its 8th consecutive day of 90 degrees or warmer, according to Storm Team 4.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A chance of rain returns Thursday and Friday, but the weekend is looking fantastic. Another cold front sweeps through by the middle of next week, bringing more warmth and humidity, showers and storms, Storm Team 4 forecasts.