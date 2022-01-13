Amtrak Opens Full-Service Bar in Moynihan Train Hall

We all know how stressful it can be to wait for a journey to get going, wherever you're headed -- especially if you encounter unexpected delays.

Next time that happens to you in Moynihan Train Hall, the sprawling Penn Station extension serving Amtrak and LIRR customers, you've got a new option.

Amtrak announced Thursday it has officially opened a full-service bar in the hall's Metropolitan Lounge, featuring seasonal beer selections from more than 400 New York state breweries, wine, cocktails and hot food every day of the week.

The Metropolitan Lounge is Amtrak's equivalent of lounges major air carriers have rolled out in airports worldwide to offer paying members a more relaxed respite before their journies. Amtrak's lounge is available to its Guest Rewards, Select Executive and Select Plus members, among others. Day passes are also available.

Patrons can enjoy complimentary snacks, pastries, yogurt parfaits, fruit, salads, sandwiches and specialty coffee daily at the Metropolitan Lounge, which is open 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Everyone aged 12 and up is required to show proof of full vaccination in accordance with New York City's vaccine mandate. That will also apply to kids aged 5 to 11 starting Jan. 28, Amtrak said.

“We are delighted to introduce this new amenity to our customers traveling in and out of New York City; it is another example of Amtrak’s commitment to continually evaluate and improve the customer experience," Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris said in a statement announcing the opening Thursday. "Customers who want to have a drink and relax before or after their train can now do so from the comforts of our flagship lounge."

More dining and shopping options are in development at Moynihan Train Hall, which first opened in December 2020 as a long-anticipated alternative to Penn.