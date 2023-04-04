Manhattan

Amid Trump's Arraignment, Jubilant Couples Head to Court to Get Married

“This is our day,” one bride told NBC News as she prepared to get married around the corner from the crowds of media and protesters

Monique Beckford Khalia and Peter Don.David K Li / NBC News
NBC News

Donald Trump was the headliner Tuesday at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, but around the corner from crowds of reporters and protesters, getting married was the main event for New Yorkers Peter Don and Monique Beckford Khalia.

They were at the front of the line to tie the knot at the New York City Marriage Bureau and were so smitten they didn't realize they were getting married on the same day the former president was making history by being charged with arranging to pay off a porn star.

"I didn't realize it was happening right here," Don, 30, said. "It's funny, but it's not going to ruin our day."

"This is our day," Khalia, 25, quickly added.

But just a block or so away, the decidedly anti-Trump crowd was showing Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., no love when she arrived at the courthouse to show her support for the ex-president — and made a hasty retreat back to the safety of her SUV as angry demonstrators gave her an earful.

