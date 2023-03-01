Man Steals American Airlines Bus at JFK Airport, Doesn't Get Caught Until He Hits Manhattan

A man allegedly stole an idling American Airlines bus from a parking lot at JFK Airport early Wednesday, authorities say.

No one was in the bus, which was jacked from Lot 12 at the Queens hub shortly before 2 a.m. The NYPD says they think the vehicle was left running and the suspect, a 43-year-old known to them, jumped in and drove off.

He made it all the way down the Grand Central Parkway into Manhattan, then drove southbound on the FDR before he was eventually caught at Cadman Plaza West and Middaugh Street, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Charges were pending against the man Wednesday morning. His name wasn't immediately released.

Police say he has nine prior arrests, but the bus theft didn't mirror any of those.

Most of the criminal history is believed to be domestic nature and the most recent arrest dates back to 2015.