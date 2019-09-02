What to Know An 85-year-old man was killed by a suspected drunk-driver while in an ambulance on the way to hospital, police say

A 1997 Cadillac hit the ambulance in Glen Cove on Sunday evening, flipping the ambulance

A man has been arrested and charged with DWI and vehicular homicide

An 85-year-old man being transported to hospital in an ambulance was killed before he could get there after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the ambulance in a 1997 Cadillac, police say.

The impact of the crash, which happened at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night in Glen Cove, saw the ambulance completely flipped on it side.

Nassau and Glen Cove police said the ambulance was from private company Ambulanz, and that the driver and EMT suffered minor injuries.

They said the Cadillac driver was identified as Alvarez Gutierrez-Garcia 27, from Locust Valley.

He was arrested for DWI and vehicular manslaughter.