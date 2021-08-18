Amber Alert Issued for 7-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Queens

Authorities have activated an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl kidnapped in Queens early Wednesday.

The victim, Jaila Puello, was abducted on Grand Avenue around 2:15 a.m. She is described as being Latina and about 4 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 60 pounds. Puello was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts and grey shoes.

The suspect, identified as the girl's father, Jean Puello, is about 40 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing boxer shorts and is thought to be about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

Jean Puello allegedly took the girl after getting into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, the child's mother. He was last seen driving a green four-door sedan BMW 530i with New York license plate number KFM2998 on Grand Avenue.

Officials say the child was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe she is in imminent danger. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Queens Special Victims Squad at 718-520-9277.