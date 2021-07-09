AMBER Alert: Missing 2-Year-Old, Mother Possibly Abducted by Baby's Father in New Jersey

The possible abduction of a missing 2-year-old boy and his mother in New Jersey prompted an AMBER Alert from state officials Friday afternoon.
Sebastian Rios and his mother, 24-year-old Yasemin Uyaf, are suspected to have been taken by 27-year-old Tyler Rios.
"Yasemin and Sebastian are believed to have been abducted by Sebastian's father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, N.J. earlier today," a New Jersey State Police Facebook post read Friday.
New Jersey State Police say they are looking for a silver four-door Ford Fiesta with license plate number S34NVH. The vehicle was last seen in Rahway.
Sebastian Rios is described as weighing 47 pounds, measuring 3 feet 5 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities urge anyone with information to call 9-1-1 to report any information regarding this abduction.