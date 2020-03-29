Amazon Workers on Staten Island Prepare to Strike Over Coronavirus Protections

Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse plan to strike Monday to call attention to the company's "lack of safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The union representing the workers claims Amazon is not prioritizing profits instead of employee safety.

"All employers need to prioritize the health and safety of their workforce at this time. Unfortunately, Amazon appears to be prioritizing maximizing its enormous profits even over its employees' safety - and this is unacceptable," said Stuart Appelbaum, RWDSU president.

The walkout is scheduled for 12 p.m. Monday.

Nearly 100 workers at the facility, known as JFK8, plan to participate in the work stoppag, CNBC reports. JFK8 employs 4,500 workers and spans 855,000 square feet.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC it was supporting an individual from JFK8 who is in quarantine and asked anyone who was in contact with the individual to stay home with pay for two weeks. The facility has remained open.

NBC New York has reached out to Amazon for a statement and will update this story when one is given.