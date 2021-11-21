Staten Island

Amazon Worker Struck by Vehicle Outside Staten Island Warehouse Dies

The front windshield of a blue sedan is heavily damaged after its driver struck a pedestrian, police say.

Police on Staten Island are investigating a fatal collision that took the life of a 24-year-old woman working out of an Amazon warehouse.

The woman was walking near Gulf Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by the driver of a Honda Accord, according to police.

A preliminary investigation has determined the victim was trying to cross 5th Street when she was hit by the driver traveling westbound.

Police say the 19-year-old driver stayed at the scene. They have not announced if the driver is expected to face any criminal charges.

The 24-year-old woman was transported to Richmond University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Police were holding her identity until family could be notified.

