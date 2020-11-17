Amazon Driver on Long Island Accused of Stealing Products, Threatening Coworker: Police

An Amazon driver on Long Island has been arrested after he allegedly took merchandise from the company's warehouse to his home, authorities said.

Nassau County police arrested Edward Seyfert Friday and charged him with grand larceny and coercion because he allegedly threatened bodily harm to a 28-year-old coworker to not notify the authorities.

Seyfert allegedly took $5,600 worth of products, including a television and a chair, from the warehouse to his home in Deer Park, according to police.

The coworker was not injured, police said.