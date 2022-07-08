New Jersey

Amazon Bid to Put Cargo Hub at Newark Airport Is Grounded

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the airport’s operator, said that negotiations over the past year have failed to produce an agreement

By David Porter

Aerial view of control tower and tarmac at Newark, New Jersey
Getty Images

What to Know

  • Amazon’s plans to put a regional cargo hub at Newark Liberty International Airport have been grounded.
  • The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the airport’s operator, said in a statement Thursday that negotiations over the past year have failed to produce an agreement with the global shipper and retailer.
  • Last August, the Port Authority’s board approved negotiations on a 20-year lease for two 1990s-era buildings at the airport that Amazon was to redevelop.

Amazon’s plans to put a regional cargo hub at Newark Liberty International Airport have been grounded.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the airport’s operator, said in a statement Thursday that negotiations over the past year have failed to produce an agreement with the global shipper and retailer.

“Over the past year, the Port Authority and Amazon have engaged in good-faith negotiations,” Port Authority Chief Operating Officer Huntley Lawrence said in the statement. “Unfortunately, the Port Authority and Amazon have been unable to reach an agreement on final lease terms and mutually concluded that further negotiations will not resolve the outstanding issues.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last August, the Port Authority’s board approved negotiations on a 20-year lease for two 1990s-era buildings at the airport that Amazon was to redevelop into a state-of-the-art, 250,000-square-foot (23,225-square-meter) air cargo campus.

At the time, it was estimated the redevelopment alone would cost Amazon $125 million. The company would have paid $150 million as an initial payment and $157 million in rent over the next two decades. The facility was to have opened next year.

Through a spokesperson, Amazon said it was disappointed about the failure to reach an agreement and was reviewing alternative locations for a cargo hub, but didn’t specify where.

News

BA.5 8 hours ago

NYC Pushes Indoor Mask Advisory for All as ‘Worst' Omicron Strain Fuels 6th Wave

Bed-Stuy 13 mins ago

Family Questions Police Role in NYC Rampage That Killed Grandma, Left Boy in Coma

Some labor and environmental groups and local officials had opposed the plans, claiming the hub would have increased congestion in a lower-income area already burdened with truck traffic from nearby Port Newark. They also had criticized Amazon’s working conditions for its employees.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyNewarkAmazonNewark AirportNewark Liberty International Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us