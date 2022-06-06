Alternate Side Parking

Alternate Side Parking Restrictions Resume July 5

The news comes as a relief to residents who saw dirt piling up -- and a disappointment to drivers who got a two year break from having to move their car every Monday

By Andrew Siff

Alternate Side Parking Sign in NYC
News 4 New York

The familiar sound of the mechanical street sweeper will soon fill the streets of New York City, as the city will resume the full schedule of street sweeping.

The news comes as a relief to residents who saw dirt piling up -- and a disappointment to drivers who got a two year break from having to move their car every Monday.

Pedro Blyden, a driver from the Upper West Side, said he enjoyed the break "because it's hard to park."

For the past two years it’s worked like this: on blocks where there are two cleaning days scheduled — the NYC Sanitation Department would only visit on the second one.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We are doing back to pre-pandemic regulations because we need to clean up our city," NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who has been on the job for a month, said.

“It’s a pain for car owners and drivers but people are complaining about the state of our streets," Tisch said.

For contractor PJ Niebling it’s about time the rules went back to normal. For him, the city that never sleeps has also become the city that never moves its cars and because of this he says he can’t find parking. 

News

Cancer 10 hours ago

NYC Cancer Trial Delivers ‘Unheard-of' Result: Complete Remission for Everyone

dostarlimab 3 hours ago

What Is Dostarlimab, the Drug Used in ‘Unprecedented' Cancer Trial?

The back-to-normal schedule resumes July 5.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Alternate Side ParkingNew York Cityrestrictions
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us