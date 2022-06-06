Alternate Side Parking Restrictions Resume July 5

The familiar sound of the mechanical street sweeper will soon fill the streets of New York City, as the city will resume the full schedule of street sweeping.

The news comes as a relief to residents who saw dirt piling up -- and a disappointment to drivers who got a two year break from having to move their car every Monday.

Pedro Blyden, a driver from the Upper West Side, said he enjoyed the break "because it's hard to park."

For the past two years it’s worked like this: on blocks where there are two cleaning days scheduled — the NYC Sanitation Department would only visit on the second one.

“We are doing back to pre-pandemic regulations because we need to clean up our city," NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who has been on the job for a month, said.

“It’s a pain for car owners and drivers but people are complaining about the state of our streets," Tisch said.

For contractor PJ Niebling it’s about time the rules went back to normal. For him, the city that never sleeps has also become the city that never moves its cars and because of this he says he can’t find parking.

The back-to-normal schedule resumes July 5.