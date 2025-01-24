California Wildfires

Altadena mother pushes for preschool relocation following the Eaton Fire

Within days of the destruction, Neal, who also lost her home in the fire, rallied parents and community members to find a new location for the preschool. 

By Amber Frias and Sahana Patel

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Altadena mother is spearheading an effort to rebuild Village Play Garden Preschool, her son’s school destroyed in the Eaton Fire.  

The loss of the school was more than a physical destruction, the community lost a safe haven for their children, according to Danielle Neal, mother of a Village Play Garden preschooler.

“There’s a labyrinth over there, that is still there, that the children would run and walk in a little spiral and would stop to pick up the strawberries from the bushes,” Neal said. “Seeing the remains of everything is heartbreaking.”

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The nature-focused school, which incorporated farm animals, gardens, and outdoor classrooms, was also a home for the Ramsey-Ray family.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

“Fifteen years we spent building that from a very dilapidated two acres to an amazing school,” said Geoff Ramsey-Ray. "Just devastating and I think angry."

Within days of the destruction, Neal, who also lost her home in the fire, rallied parents and community members to find a new location for the preschool. 

“As a parent, my focus is my child. So if he has his community and his home base with his friends and teachers who nurture him so beautifully, I can handle anything else,” said Neal. 

Local

Poconos 8 hours ago

Bear that attacked man in the Poconos had rabies: officials

Health & Science 7 hours ago

Trump's freeze on health agency communications leads to cancellation of scientific meetings

For now, the students at Village Play Garden Preschool are able to continue their learning in a temporary space in Arcadia, while rebuilding plans are underway.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us