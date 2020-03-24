Almost 7% of NYPD Cops Out Sick as Coronavirus Spreads

Nearly 7 percent of the NYPD's uniformed officers called out sick Monday, and while only a fraction of those actually have the coronavirus, the department expects the number of sick calls to keep rising.

Some 100 officers have COVID-19, and a total of 2,407 officers called out sick Monday, representing about 6.6 percent of the force, NBC News reported. The number of sick calls is more than double the department's daily average.

"The increase in the number of employees on sick report was anticipated and given the nature of the virus, it is expected that this number will grow," the department said in a statement.

But the NYPD also said the sick calls have had "minimal impact" on its ability to continue policing the city.

Officers have received more than 200,000 gloves and more than 400,000 masks of various kinds since the crisis started, the NYPD said, with more supplies on the way.

New York City is now the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, with more than 13,000 cases as of Monday night, roughly 30 percent of the national total.