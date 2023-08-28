Alligator on the loose: NJ officials close park after cop fires at reptile

An animal alert issued in New Jersey sounds more like something you would hear in Florida.

Police say an alligator as been spotted in Middlesex County, prompting a 72-hour park closure while officials try to coral the animal.

The alligator, roughly three feet in length based on reports, first put residents on alert last week when the animal was seen in Ambrose Creek. NJDEP Fish & Wildfire is trying to triangulate the alligator's position to capture it safely.

Local police say the alligator was spotted again on Saturday in Lake Creighton inside Victor Crowell Park. The reptile, they said, was not accessible to recapture.

A responding Middlesex police officer did fire one shot "in an attempt to neutralize" the alligator, according to police. The animal submerged into the water; it's not clear if it was struck.

"Citizens are strongly urged to stay away from Creighton Lake and the Ambrose Brook and should NOT approach or make attempts to capture the alligator. They should contact the Middlesex Borough Police Department at 732-356-1900 if the reptile is observed in the area," Chief Matthew P. Geist said Monday.

News 12 New Jersey said the alligator was spotted a third time in the park by witnesses. Out of an abundance caution, officials are closing the park for 72 hours.

Investigators suspect the alligator may be a pet to someone living in the area and was released into te park at some point.

The state's department of fish and wildfire says it is illegal own alligators or crocodiles in New Jersey.