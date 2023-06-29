A museum ribbon-cutting did not go according to plan when a surprise guest interrupted the opening ceremony of the new Louis Armstrong Center and sent a lawmaker to the hospital.

New York state Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry had just delivered a speech at the cultural center event Thursday morning when he was knocked over on his way down from the stage.

"The ability for us to gather today and to celebrate this particular occasion is a blessing," Aubry had said to the crowd gathered outside. Police had closed the street to traffic for the ceremony.

The man who ran into the assemblyman was reportedly making a getaway after trying to steal some Yeezy's.

Aubry, police said, suffered a laceration to his head and was transported from the Corona event on a stretcher by EMTs, who took him to a nearby hospital. He's expected to be OK.

The 23-year-old assailant had jumped from his silver Hyundai after drying it through a closed off street. Police said he managed to keep fleeing after knocking down Aubry, 75, but was caught later.

Aaron Prashad, on of the EMTS who rendered aid, said the incident could have been much worse. The car, apparently, came pretty close to the crowd.

"He reversed back and angled toward right to drive over people," Prashad said.