Relative Alerted to Machete Man's Alleged Jihadist Views Before NYE Cop Attack: Sources

The 19-year-old suspect in the New Year's Eve attack on three NYPD officers near Times Square had been interviewed by federal investigators over pro-jihadi declarations prior to his alleged machete ambush, law enforcement sources said.

Trevor Bickford, the alleged attacker from Wells, Maine, was in a federal law enforcement database after a relative of the man alerted law enforcement about pro-jihadist views expressed by the 19-year-old, multiple police officials said. Federal officials interviewed the man in December shortly after being alerted, the sources added.

Bickford allegedly took an Amtrak train to new York City in the days leading up to Saturday night's possible terror act that hospitalized three police officers.

Police have said the suspect allegedly approached the officers on Manhattan's 8th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets armed with a large knife he used to swing at three different officers, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at an overnight press conference.

Sewell said the man dealt two of the officers blows to the head, giving an 8-year veteran a head laceration and a recent police academy graduate a skull fracture. All three NYPD members were expected to survive.

News 4

The alleged machete man was also taken to a Manhattan hospital after being shot in the shoulder by one of the officers involved in the incident, Sewell said. He allegedly made a pro-jihadi statement from his hospital bed.

Officials said the man had personal writings in his backpack that also included terrorist-related propaganda as well as a pocketknife and approximately $200 in cash.

Investigators digging into the suspect are looking into whether he stayed at the Bowery Mission before the incident.

"We believe this was a sole individual at this time, there's nothing to suggest otherwise," said Mike Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the New York FBI Field Office. The FBI's Joint Terrorism task Force is also investigating.