Alleged Homeless Attacker Due in Court as Family Sheds Light on Man Behind Charges

What to Know The suspected gunman sought in five targeted attacks on homeless people in NYC and Washington, D.C., in 9 days was taken into custody early Tuesday in DC, officials said; he was identified as Gerald Brevard III

The first in the series of attacks happened in D.C. on March 3, while both in Manhattan came Saturday; two of the victims were killed, including a man found shot in NYC and one in a burning tent in DC

The suspect's father and grandfather both said that Brevard suffered from mental illness that had gone unaddressed, with the grandfather adding that Brevard had been homeless himself in the past

The 30-year-old man apprehended a day ago in the targeted shootings of five homeless men in New York City and Washington, D.C., will appear in court in person for the first time Thursday as his family sheds more light on the person at the center of the case.

So far, Gerald Brevard III, has been charged only in the three attacks in D.C., though the NYPD says he's a strong "person of interest" in the two Manhattan shootings. Two of the five victims died -- one in each affected city. Brevard will face a murder charge, among others, in the three DC attacks when he appears in court there later in the day.

The Washington man was arrested early Tuesday -- in the overnight hours, around 2:30 a.m., near a gas station in D.C. He had no weapon on him at the time, authorities and sources have said, but investigators want to know what he was doing out in the middle of the night -- and if he may have possibly been planning other attacks on the homeless.

Investigators haven't shared any details on a possible motive in the deadly attack spree.

The suspect's grandfather, Gerald Brevard Sr., said his grandson was once homeless, and he doesn't know why he would target others in such a vulnerable position.

"My grandson has suffered with mental problems for a while, so I just hate that anything like this happened," Brevard Sr. said. "I’m hurt. I’m (inaudible) and like I said, I offer my prayers and condolences to the victims."

Brevard Sr. declined to comment specifically on the case, but said, "I'm deeply saddened about the victims. Everyone that was injured and killed. My condolences to the families of the victims."

The accused killer's father also shared a statement of sympathy for the victims and their families -- and he blamed a "failure" of the system for not helping his son with the mental illness he has coped with over the years. Neither Brevard's father nor his grandfather went into detail on the nature of the illness they say afflicts him.

Brevard was arrested in DC on murder, assault and other charges after news of the killings fueled fears for people spending nights on the streets of the two cities and elsewhere. Officers staked Brevard out and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents, with weapons drawn, took him into custody Tuesday.

One of the two victims shot by the man allegedly targeting homeless men in New York City and DC says his arm is in pain. NBC New York's Marc Santia reports.

A senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the case said DC cops got a tip after releasing clear images and video of their suspect — and the NYPD got a tip about his name. Both tips helped track the 30-year-old suspect down.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said officials received over a dozen Crime Stoppers tips and described Brevard as a "strong person of interest" in the NYC shootings. He was being questioned by both New York and Washington detectives.

He was wearing similar clothes as he had worn when he allegedly shot the victims in Manhattan Saturday, the official said, but had no weapon on him.

Police are now contacting other cities to determine whether or not the suspect might be responsible for attacks elsewhere. Though he hasn't been charged yet in the New York cases, police feel “very confident” they have identified the correct suspect, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said.

Officials said Brevard had multiple contacts in other states down south but no connections in New York of which they are aware.

Brevard hasn't offered any inkling of a motive during interviews with detectives, and authorities believe he may have been randomly targeting the victims, Contee said.

His record includes at least one past assault on a woman in Virginia.

Court records show Brevard was arrested in July 2018 on assault charges and later pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a deadly weapon. He was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in June 2019. Records show Brevard was sent to St. Elizabeths Hospital, a psychiatric facility in DC. A month later, he was deemed competent to stand trial. Soon after, records show, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison. That sentence, however, was suspended.

Police now have a clearer look at the man believed to have been responsible for targeting the homeless in shootings in NYC and D.C., and surveillance video shows him open fire on one of the victims on a SoHo sidewalk. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

Brevard is being eyed in at least five attacks on homeless people in Manhattan and Washington, D.C., in a nine-day span. The first attack in the pattern came on March 3; the latest two were the ones Saturday in New York City.

Two of the victims were killed, including a man found shot on Lafayette Street and one discovered in a burning tent in Northeast D.C. Chilling video of one of the attacks sent shockwaves across the nation for its callous disregard for human life.

"We promised that we’d bring this killer to justice. We kept that promise," Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Tuesday upon news of the arrest. "Thank you to all of our partners in law enforcement for their good work. Public safety is the prerequisite to prosperity. Keeping our streets safe means bringing our country back."

Timeline of Shootings

The earliest known shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on March 3 in Washington, D.C., police said, when a man was shot and wounded in the city's Northeast section. A second man was wounded on March 8, just before 1:30 a.m.

At 3 a.m. the next day, March 9, police and firefighters found a dead man inside a burning tent. He was initially thought to have suffered fatal burns, but a subsequent autopsy revealed that the man had died of multiple stab and gunshot wounds.

The killer then traveled north to New York City, police said. At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the sleeping man was shot, and about 90 minutes later, the gunman fatally shot another man on Lafayette Street in SoHo, police said. The man’s body was found in his sleeping bag just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

“He looked around. He made sure no one was there. And he intentionally took the life of an innocent person,” Adams said.

NBC New York's Chris Glorioso reports.

D.C. police confirmed there were ballistic links between the shootings, and said that all five of the shootings were linked back to the same gun. Police believe that Brevard took public transportation back and forth between D.C. and New York.

New York City police said that the gunman shot the victims without saying a word or having any interaction with them, and D.C. police said they believe the three shootings were "very much consistent" with what was seen in NYC.

The latest attacks were reminiscent of the beating deaths of four homeless men as they slept on the streets in Chinatown in the fall of 2019. Another homeless man, Randy Santos, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in those attacks.

A year ago, four people were stabbed in New York City, two fatally, by a man who randomly attacked homeless people in the subway system. That assailant, who was also homeless, is awaiting trial.