Alleged NYC Smoke Shop Shooter Remanded After 2 Murders in 30 Hours While Out on Bail: ADA

What to Know A Manhattan man has been arrested in Sunday's smoke shop killing, which left a 36-year-old man dead on the floor with two gunshot wounds; the suspect was apprehended early Tuesday

Cops say he's the same man who allegedly killed a 19-year-old in East Harlem a day before the smoke shop violence -- and he was indicted for attempted murder of NYPD officers back in February 2021

The latest violence has Harlem residents fed up. As one woman lamented, "Why you got to be killing each other? We don't need this. It's time for peace"

The 21-year-old accused of murdering a man inside a Harlem smoke shop, a gruesome execution-style slaying prosecutors allege was his second killing within 30 hours, was remanded Wednesday without bail, prosecutors say.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office had argued that Messiah Nantwi, of the same borough, was already out on bail in connection with a Bronx violent felony indictment, when he allegedly murdered 36-year-old Brandon Brunson, of Brooklyn, in the Lenox Avenue shop Sunday evening. Hours earlier, he allegedly killed a 19-year-old in East Harlem.

All three incidents involved firearms, prosecutors said. It wasn't clear when Nantwi was released on bail in the Bronx indictment, which dates back to February 2021. In that case, the then-18-year-old Nantwi allegedly opened fire on NYPD officers during a graffiti stop, firing three shots at an NYPD sergeant and two officers. They returned 31 shots.

Nantwi was hit multiple times and treated for his injuries. The status of that case is pending, the Bronx district attorney's office said a day ago. A spokesperson said Nantwi made bail when the defense requested a lower amount.

Had that not happened, criminal justice reform advocates suggest, Brunson and the as-yet unidentified 19-year-old Nantwi is accused of murdering might still be alive.

The younger man was felled on the corner of 132nd Street and Madison Avenue in broad daylight -- it wasn't even 4 p.m. -- Saturday. Assistant District Attorney Danielle Turcotte told the court Wednesday that video of the killer before and after the murder clearly shows his face, which Turcotte said is Nantwi's. She said the same person seen in that video fled to Nantwi's apartment complex after the shooting as well.

According to Turcotte, Nantwi allegedly shot the 19-year-old at close range, causing him to fall to the ground. He then allegedly stood over the defenseless victim and shot him several more times, she said.

That narrative is eerily similar to the violence that played out on store security cameras in the smoke shop about 27 hours later. Again, Nantwi is accused of shooting the victim at extremely close range, striking him in the head. The victim in this case also fell to the ground. He appeared to still be moving, video showed.

Nantwi allegedly stood over him and fired another round into his head before walking casually out of the store. Video of the shooting clearly shows his face, prosecutors say -- they say a witness who saw him run also identified him.

A Crime Stoppers tip helped lead investigators to their suspect. Preliminary ballistics indicate the same weapon was used in both weekend shootings. Prosecutors say it was recovered in Harlem on Monday, shortly after Nantwi's arrest.

"Based on the seriousness of the charges and the fact that the defendant committed these crimes while out on bail on another violent felony, remand is the least restrictive means to ensure the defendant’s return to court," Turcotte said.

Nantwi faces two counts of second-degree murder in the weekend shootings. An email request for comment to the attorney listed for him wasn't immediately returned Wednesday. He's due back in court later this week.