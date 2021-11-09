Alleged Fake NJ COVID Testing Facility May Have to Pay Out to Those Claiming to Be Duped

Hundreds of people who went to a now-shuttered COVID-19 testing facility at the Jersey Shore that has been accused of providing bogus testing services may entitled to some money under a proposed court settlement.

In Dec. 2020, the FBI and other federal agents raided Infinity Diagnostics laboratory in Ventnor and it was quickly shut down. Those who had gone to the facility were urged to get re-tested as soon as possible.

Nearly a year later, a proposed class action settlement just received preliminary court approval on Nov. 5. The plaintiffs claim Infinity fraudulently sold and administered finger-stick anti-body tests capable of diagnosing active cases of COVID-19, even though those tests did not and could not do so.

Thomas and Bonnie Young, a Galloway Township couple who are part of the lawsuit, said they "were livid over" getting duped by the clinic, believing they were getting legitimate rapid blood tests for COVID.

“I think they took advantage of people fully," Bonnie Young said.

“the fact that a lab would potentially, allegedly to fraud people to make money off of this we thought was really egregious," said Stephen Denittis, the plaintiffs’ attorney.

Denittis believes about 400 people who went to the facility are entitled to compensation. The proposed settlement agreement calls for $75 refunds for those who can provide documentation like a receipt, or up to $37.50 for those without proof. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office confirms no charges have been filed.

“It was kind of shady, you know, the way the whole thing was run," said Thomas Young.

Infinity’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but according to the proposed settlement agreement, the facility denies the plaintiffs’ claims or any wrongdoing.

“They maintained that it was a it was a they thought it was an official test," said Denittis. "they didn't think they were, they alleged they weren't doing this on purpose.”

Final approval of the proposed class action settlement could come at a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 21. If it gets approval, the plaintiffs’ lawyer said payments would then go out within 60 to 90 days.