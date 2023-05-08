Alleged Drunk Driver in LI Crash That Killed 2 Teens Faces Judge; Hundreds Pack Court

What to Know Two teenage boys were killed in a gruesome late-night crash allegedly caused by a wrong-way intoxicated driver in Jericho.

The accident happened on North Broadway, according to Nassau County police, who claim Amandeep Singh, 34, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes in a Dodge Ram when he struck a sedan carrying the four teens.

Two boys, Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14, died at the scene, while the other boys, 16 and 17, were hospitalized with internal injuries.

A Long Island courtroom was packed full of people as an alleged drunk driver faced a judge following his arrest in a deadly wrong way crash that took the lives of two teen boys.

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14, were laid to rest over the weekend, and their families, friends and classmates all showed up to the courthouse in Mineola in a show of solidarity. Hundreds showed up to support the families of the two teens who died in the crash that happened on North Broadway in Jericho just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Nassau County police said Amandeep Singh, 34, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes in a Dodge Ram when he struck the Alfa Romeo sedan carrying four teens. Hassenbein and Falkowitz died as a result of the crash; their other two friends in the car, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, survived and were recovering at home.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Two teen athletes are dead after a wrong-way crash on Long Island. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

"What happened was awful, we just want them to know we support what's happening and we really want this guy to be put away," said 10-grade student Riley Danbusky.

According to to prosecutors, Singh was driving drunk when the crash occurred and tried to run from the scene. He is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, DWI and assault. Prosecutors have alleged that Singh fled the scene of the accident and was found hiding in a nearby parking lot, only to subsequently claim he hadn't been driving the vehicle.

"He fled from the scene, and if he's let out on no matter how much bail, he could leave the country. We can't let that happen," said Brian Meyerson, a trustee of the Village of East Hills. "We are a community. We have been to two funerals this weekend, and it was the most horrific thing to listen to. We heard the family speak, we heard children speak — that absolutely could have been avoided, drunk driving has to stop."

Prosecutors previously told the judge that Singh had a prior DWI before the crash that killed the two teens. Singh allegedly blew a 0.18 on his breathalyzer test, double the legal limit.

Singh's attorney on Monday didn't ask for his client to be released on bail, saying it's something they are still considering.

"We certainly do not expect that bail will be granted, and we'll pursue whatever alternative measures we can to sucure bail," said defense attorney James Kousouros.

Singh's attorney previously told a judge that his client is married, has young children and a network of support from family. Singh's next court date is scheduled for June 6, and the same friends and family vowed Monday to return on every court date to make sure the judge knows how serious they are about Singh not being bailed out.

Hassenbein was a nationally ranked and highly touted tennis player, who starred on the local high school's varsity team despite only being in middle school. Falkowitz was a star of that varsity team as well. The four boys in the car were apparently headed home after a dinner to celebrate victory in a tennis competition.

Meanwhile, Jay Harris, tennis coach for Hassenbein and Falkowitz, called the two young boys "amazing guys" and "best friends" who started playing tennis when they were merely 5 years old until becoming part of the varsity team as eighth graders.