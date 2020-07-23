Trump administration

UK Ambassador Defends Reputation Amid Racist Remark Claims

Two current U.S. officials told the AP they had witnessed or were aware of behavior by Johnson that colleagues had found to be bullying or demeaning

By Matthew Lee and Danica Kirka

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, left, and Woody Johnson, U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, make their way to Marine One after arriving nat London Stansted Airport in Stansted, U.K., on Thursday, July 12, 2018. Trump will avoid London as much as possible as he's whisked off on a tour of prime British real estate to keep him away from protesters during his U.K. visit.
Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

America’s ambassador to the UK has taken to Twitter to defend his reputation, rejecting allegations that he made insensitive remarks on race and gender.

Robert “Woody’’ Johnson’s comments late Wednesday followed a CNN report that he had been the subject of an internal State Department investigation for racist and sexist comments to staff at the embassy and sought to use his post to help President Donald Trump’s personal business interests.

“I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times. These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values,’’ Johnson tweeted.

CNN reported that the NFL owner and confidant of Trump questioned why the Black community wishes to celebrate Black History Month, and made generalizations about Black men.

The report also alleged Johnson lobbied politicians to bring golf’s The Open Championship to Trump’s Turnberry course.

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpWoody Johnson
