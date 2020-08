Jersey City issued a boil-water advisory for all residents Friday morning, urging them to boil water for consumption through 5 p.m. Saturday.

We do regular testing, there was an irregularity isolated near Christ Hospital yesterday. It subsequently tested ok, we then test upstream/downstream which we’ve been doing - Until all test results come back OK, we’re advised to implement a boil advisory. https://t.co/ubX4QI18hq — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) August 14, 2020

Mayor Steven Fulop confirmed the order in a tweet, saying there was an "irregularity" during regular water testing Thursday in New Jersey's second-largest city.

The order will affect more than a quarter-million people.