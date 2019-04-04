Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., responds to comments made on Fox News about her and talks about how she prepares for committee hearings. (Published Friday, March 22, 2019)

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez caused a buzz on social media Thursday after photos and video emerged of her walking the halls of Congress with "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness.

Van Ness was in Capitol Hill this week with the other stars of "Queer Eye" to promote the Equality Act, which aims to provide federal protections for LGBTQ people.

The video, posted by Van Ness, was captioned, “Talking policy with @ocasio2018#equalityact” and shows the two talking as they walk down the hallways of Congress together, both sporting pink outfits and big smiles.

View this post on Instagram Talking policy with @ocasio2018 #equalityact A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) on Apr 4, 2019 at 9:27am PDT

Comments on the post saw fans go wild for the duo.

“Well this is maximum amount of awesome I have ever seen in the halls of government!,” @angie_sugrim commented, while @simonsstuff wrote, “So much goodness and inspiration in one place.”

Others even mused on the duo taking their relationship to the Oval Office. "Next President and Vice President Please!!!,” @randilevinson wrote.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- or "AOC," as she’s come to be known online -- is a democratic socialist from The Bronx and the youngest congresswoman in history. Her progressive views on topics like climate change, universal health care and public tuition-free college have earned her constant media attention and an online following of more than 3.8 million on Twitter.

Jonathan Van Ness who stars in the Netflix series “Queer Eye” is a professional hairdresser and television personality.

He is known for his podcast Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness and his popular web series Gay of Thrones a parody of HBO’s Game of Thrones.