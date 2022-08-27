Alcohol Home Delivery Approved for Later This Fall in New Jersey

New Jersey is clearing the way for a new frontier in home delivery options.

Starting this fall, New Jerseyans will be able to order alcohol to be delivered to their doorsteps by companies like DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex.

The state's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control approved the new rule on Friday, allowing bars, restaurants and liquor stores to use third-party services to deliver alcohol.

Gov. Phil Murphy praised the decision, calling it a step forward in a consumer world that is quickly changing due to technology.

“Safety is a key element of this ruling; we want to make sure that those involved in delivering and receiving these products are authorized to do so. As we continue with the COVID-19 economic recovery, we must continue to take steps to evolve and adapt to our new normal," Murphy said in a statement.

The "Third-Party Delivery Permit" allows for the delivery services to enter into an agreement with alcohol sellers to complete the home deliveries on their behalf, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin outlined Friday.

The annual permit fee runs $2,000.

“This is a game changer for New Jersey’s alcoholic beverage industry and a tremendous opportunity for growth,” said ABC Director James B. Graziano. “We’ve worked diligently to craft a permit that serves as an economic stimulus for the industry while maintaining the integrity of New Jersey’s robust liquor laws.

Participating delivery companies will be required to setup protocols to train workers in alcohol compliance, verifying customer ages, and refusing delivery to anyone underage or visibly intoxicated.

Under the rules of the special ruling, deliveries cannot be made to college campuses.