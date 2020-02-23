Albany Jewish Community Center Evacuated; Bomb Threats Made Against 18 JCC’s: Officials

What to Know A series of bomb threats were made to Jewish community centers across the country, officials said

The threats were emailed to at least 18 JCC's, Gov. Cuomo said

As a precaution, more than 100 people were evacuated from the JCC in Albany Sunday morning

A series of anonymous bomb threats were made against Jewish community centers in New York, Governor Cuomo said Sunday.

The threats were emailed to members belonging to at least 18 JCC's, his office said.

Cuomo said the threats are part of a wider series made against JCC's nationwide. It was not immediately clear how many threats were made to JCC's within New York.

Local police departments, as well as the FBI and Homeland Security were all contacted.

Bomb threats were made by email today against multiple Jewish Community Centers across NY.



At @AlbanyJCC, police evacuated the building, then declared it safe. An investigation into the threats is ongoing.



NY has zero tolerance for anti-Semitism — we won't let hate & fear win. pic.twitter.com/6ItIzr7U5s — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 23, 2020

As a precaution, more than 100 people were evacuated from the JCC in Albany Sunday morning. City and state police swept the building and grounds before clearing the building safe, Cuomo said.

"We've had about 42 incidents of anti-Semitism in this state this past couple of months so it's not getting better. It's only getting worse," Cuomo said at a press conference outside the Albany JCC on Sunday.

JCC MetroWest in West Orange, New Jersey, confirmed the bomb threats and issued a message to its members late Sunday.

"The F.B.I., Homeland Security and West Orange Police Department were all contacted. Our local police force carefully swept our entire JCC and all agencies involved deemed the message we received today not to be a credible threat," the message read in part.

The investigation into the threats is ongoing.