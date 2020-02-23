Bomb Threats

Albany Jewish Community Center Evacuated; Bomb Threats Made Against 18 JCC’s: Officials

As a precaution, more than 100 people were evacuated from the JCC in Albany

Police officers patrol outside of JCC
New York State

The Albany Jewish community center evacuated Sunday morning following an anonymous bomb threat.

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • A series of bomb threats were made to Jewish community centers across the country, officials said
  • The threats were emailed to at least 18 JCC's, Gov. Cuomo said
  • As a precaution, more than 100 people were evacuated from the JCC in Albany Sunday morning

A series of anonymous bomb threats were made against Jewish community centers in New York, Governor Cuomo said Sunday.

The threats were emailed to members belonging to at least 18 JCC's, his office said.

Cuomo said the threats are part of a wider series made against JCC's nationwide. It was not immediately clear how many threats were made to JCC's within New York.

Local police departments, as well as the FBI and Homeland Security were all contacted.

As a precaution, more than 100 people were evacuated from the JCC in Albany Sunday morning. City and state police swept the building and grounds before clearing the building safe, Cuomo said.

"We've had about 42 incidents of anti-Semitism in this state this past couple of months so it's not getting better. It's only getting worse," Cuomo said at a press conference outside the Albany JCC on Sunday.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

B. Smith 7 hours ago

B. Smith, Restaurateur and Lifestyle Maven, Dies at Age 70

Brooklyn 6 hours ago

Driver Hits, Kills 26-Year-Old Man in Brooklyn: Police

JCC MetroWest in West Orange, New Jersey, confirmed the bomb threats and issued a message to its members late Sunday.

"The F.B.I., Homeland Security and West Orange Police Department were all contacted. Our local police force carefully swept our entire JCC and all agencies involved deemed the message we received today not to be a credible threat," the message read in part.

The investigation into the threats is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bomb ThreatsCrime and CourtsGov. CuomoJewish Community Center
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us