‘Alarming, Indefensible:' Cuomo, NY Health Chief Blast CDC Over Guidelines Change

What to Know The CDC narrowed its guidance on testing earlier this week, no longer suggesting that asymptomatic people no longer need to get tested

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NY State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, among others, ripped the changes, calling them dangerously "alarming and confusing;" if you don't test the asymptomatics, you miss potential spread

New York state could see its 20th straight day with a daily COVID test positivity rate below 1 percent on Thursday

Joining health experts in slamming the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance on COVID-19 testing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it's "alarming" to not test people who don't show any symptoms and his state won't be following the new guideline.

In an interview with MSNBC's Katy Tur late Wednesday, Cuomo says CDC officials suggested to New York Health Commission Howard Zucker that the change in testing guidelines was a "political position" and not a scientific one. The new guidance, which says it's not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people, but don't feel sick, to get tested is "confusing" because people who are asymptomatic can still spread the disease, Cuomo said.

"If you don't take your temperature, you don't know if you have a fever," the governor said. Not knowing you're sick doesn't mean you're not sick.

The CDC previously had advised local health departments to test people who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

“Why would you reverse yourself on the quarantine order?" Cuomo told reporters on a conference call Wednesday. “Because they don’t want publicity that there is a COVID problem. Because the president’s politics are, ‘COVID isn’t a problem We’re past COVID.’”

Health Commissioner Zucker echoed the governor's sentiments, saying the new guidance is "indefensible from a public health point of view." U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials said the decision came out of meetings of the White House coronavirus task force.

In a call with reporters, Dr. Brett Giroir, the HHS assistant secretary for health, said guidance language originated at the CDC. But he also said many federal leaders outside the agency were involved in “lots of editing, lots of input." He said federal officials achieved consensus but it was difficult to attribute the final language to any one source.

Cuomo placed the blame on the president who has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the disease that has killed more than 180,000 Americans.

"President Trump has been saying we only know that we have cases because we test. If we don't test, then we won't know that we have the cases, which is obviously absurd and more of his denial strategy. If you don't screen for cancer, then you won't know that you have cancer," Cuomo said.

The turmoil comes as New York is expected to reach 20 straight days with a daily COVID test positivity rate below 1 percent, with one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the nation. Even New York City, the former epicenter of the national crisis, has sustained similarly low infection rates. It has started reopening long-awaited indoor spaces like museums, gyms and schools but indoor dining, which has been deemed more risky, is still on hold.