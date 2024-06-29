JFK Airport

AirTrain fares at JFK Airport slashed in half all summer long

The summer discount will be applied to riders until Labor Day

By NBC New York Staff

Travelers experience delays in AirTrain service due to an increased security presence deployed in preparation for a planned pro-Palestinian demonstration at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza will continue for "many more months," pushing back against persistent international cease-fire calls. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
It's a summer sale everyone can get behind.

AirTrain fares at JFK Airport are being slashed in half all summer long, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Port Authority announced on Friday.

The summer-long discount will drop single ride fares from $8.50 to $4.25 -- the summer sale starts on July 1 and lasts until Labor Day (Sept. 2).

The transit agency said the reduced fare for air travelers is being offered during the extensive construction currently underway at the busy airport.

Officials explain that the fare reduction is designed to encourage the use of public transportation as they warn that motorists, including for-hire rideshares, could face delays due to the redevelopment.

Travelers will see the $4.25 fare applies at both Jamaica and Howard Beach stations, and can pay via MetroCard or OMNY.

The Port Authority is also encouraging drivers to reroute to a drop-off/pick-up lot at the Lefferts Blvd station. Passengers can snag a free 8-minute ride via the AirTrain to their terminal.

The ongoing summer construction is part of a yearslong upgrade now focused on transforming Terminal One and Terminal 6. Find more information from the governor's office here.

