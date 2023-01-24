AirTag Found Under Hood of Marked NYPD Vehicle, Email Shows

An Apple AirTag, a device used for GPS tracking, was found on a marked NYPD vehicle in Queens, according to an email obtained by News 4.

According to a copy of the email, which came from the NYPD's chief of housing Martine Materasso, the AirTag was found under the hood of a marked patrol car in the borough. It didn't indicate where the discovery was made.

The correspondence reminded all NYPD members to inspect their patrol vehicles both before and after their shifts, not only to ensure they're working properly and have no contraband but also to ensure items like the AirTag aren't there.

The note advised NYPD officers to keep a heightened state of vigilance, given the national and local climates as of late.

The memo came ahead of a separate report from the Daily News indicating that someone apparently loosened the lug nuts of an NYPD van, causing a wheel to fly off it as it left a different housing development in the city Monday night.

No one was hurt in that case, but the News reported authorities were investigating it as a case of sabotage.

News 4 has reached out to the NYPD for comment on the newspaper's report.