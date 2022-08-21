After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges

The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside.

Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.

After exiting the store, police said the suspect threw something at the front door that damaged the glass. Then, the man broke the door right off its hinges.

In total, the damage to the bodega was estimated to run $3,500.

Police said the bodega worker tried running after the perp but was met with a firearm the man pulled out of his waistband. He allegedly told the worker, "look what I go," before continuing off into the night.

The bodega worker was not physically injured in the incident, NYPD officials said.