Affordable Mother’s Day Gift Ideas in Coronavirus Pandemic

Mother's Day will be another holiday that's going to look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic across the U.S.

With millions of Americans struggling financially because of the COVID-19 shutdowns, families may choose to forgo expensive and luxurious gifts for moms but that doesn't have to mean they can't show their appreciation.

Here are some examples of things people can cheaply do at home to show their love:

Redeemable Coupons

Handwritten or printed coupons filled with things to make moms happy are easy and free to do-it-yourself. You can put down shores such as "wash the dishes" or requests like "leave mom alone for an hour" on small pieces of paper which moms can redeem with any family members.

There are many DIY ideas already online but you can get creative with your own quarantine-specific concepts.

Paper Flowers

Global flower prices may have dropped due to the coronavirus shutdown but also due to floral shops being a non-essential business, it can be hard to find a nice bouquet for mom. So why not use something you already have around the house?

These paper flowers DIYs will require a little bit more craftiness but at least you can recycle failed attempts if you use toilet paper.

DIY Edible Arrangements

Assuming you can safely get to the grocery stores, fruit arrangements are pretty and easy to accomplish.

Plus, the CDC recommends healthy eating as one of the ways to cope with stress and fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals and some fiber.

Custom Photo Gifts

You can do a lot with just a printer.

Print out your favorite memories with mom and post them around the house as a reminder of all the good times. There are sticker papers you can print on as well to instantly decorate anything you can think of.

CVS and Walgreens are still open during the pandemic, so you can always use their service to print out custom mugs, blankets and other things. They are offering a 40% discount until April 25.

Family Dinner at Home

With all restaurants in New York being closed to dine-in, family brunch, lunch or dinner are out of the question, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a nice meal together.

If you're ordering takeout, you can take out the food from those plastic or aluminum containers and put them in nice plates you already own. Then light a candle or two to set the atmosphere.

If you're planning to cook, All Recipes has a list of Mother's Day meal ideas that are easy to follow.

Masks for Mom

There are countless videos online that can help you learn to make your own cloth face mask to protect against the coronavirus, but there’s a lot more to it than you might think. We’ll walk you through how to make an easy no-sew mask and what you need to know about using a mask to stay safe.

Maybe mom already has masks to protect herself when she goes outside, but one more doesn't hurt.

People are creating the masks with various materials, such as cloth, bras, bandanas and bungee cords. You can create custom designs just for mom to help keep her, and others, safe.