1 stabbed amid fight between families at Long Island's Adventureland

A confrontation between two families at Long Island's Adventureland Amusement Park Sunday ended with a person stabbed, according to police and park officials.

It's not clear what prompted the dispute just before 5 p.m. on Sunday at the East Farmingdale amusement park on Broadhollow Road. Police did say the two men involved in the altercation knew each other.

Adventureland officials said a man was stabbed with a knife in the abdomen. The 47-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

Adventureland said park security staff responded to the altercation and secured the scene, calling in first responders to give the stabbing victim medical attention. The park was running as usual late Sunday and will operate under regular hours this week, park officials said. They deferred further comment to the Suffolk County Police.

“For more than 60 years, Adventureland has been providing Long Island families with a convenient, affordable and fun local destination. The safety and security of our visitors is our highest priority," a park spokesperson said.

At least one child witnessed the stabbing, according to police.

Police said a 42-year-old man from Shirley was in custody and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with more information to call 631-854-8152.