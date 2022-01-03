Adams to Parents: ‘Fear Not' as NYC Kids Return to School

In his first week as New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams sought to ease concerns among parents about sending their children back to city schools as cases of the omicron variant surge.

After bicycling to work, the Democrat said his message to parents is to “fear not” as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday after the holiday break.

“I say to them, fear not sending them back,” Adams told ABC "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos. "The stats are clear. The safest place for children is inside a school.

“We’re going to identify the children that are exposed,” Adams continued. “We’re going to remove them from that environment, and the numbers show the mere fact that a child is exposed in a classroom does not mean that entire classroom is exposed.”

Adams said requiring students to be tested before they return to school, something New York isn't doing, was a “good idea” but that the decision was in the hands of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Concerns over testing and the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant have many wondering what will come of schools as students return from winter break. NBC New York's Jessica Cunnington reports.

Parents and teachers expressed concerns in recent days over the safety of staff and children, who are unable to get vaccinated if they're under 5, as pediatric hospitalizations have quadrupled across the city.

"I worry about my students. I worry about me. I don't know. I feel like I'm at standstill right now," said Ada Morales, a teacher in the Bronx told News 4. She added that she's unsure what will happen on Monday.

One school in Brooklyn, PS 58, won't be opening at all on Monday after the principal emailed parents on Sunday, telling them that there aren't "enough staff to open the building safely."

Principal Katie Dello Stritto went on to say that she requested guidance from the Department of Education about an emergency closure but had not gotten a "clear response" to the staffing crisis.

In response to News 4's request for comment, the DOE said PS 58 did not have the authorization to close the school or to send out the email. The department spokesperson said officials were working to provide support to the school so it could open and now the matter is under investigation.

"All of the data shows that the safest place for children is inside a school and we’re working with our school leaders to ensure they are fully prepared to welcome back students and staff safely in-person on Monday," the DOE spokesperson said in a statement. "We have robust measures in place to immediately address any staffing issues to keep our doors open for the hundreds of thousands of children and families who rely on schools as a lifeline every day.”

The school, which serves pre-Kindergarten to fifth grade, will reopen on Tuesday, but it isn't the only one dealing with staffing issues. Another parent expressed frustration on Twitter after receiving an email that school childcare at PS 36 on Staten Island would be canceled after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The president of the United Federation of Teachers, which represents New York City educators, said in an email to members Sunday that the union had asked Adams to postpone in-person learning for a week to assess potential staffing shortages.

When school resumes Monday, the in-school surveillance testing program will double so that the number of students tested will equal 20% of all unvaccinated students instead of 10%, Mulgrew wrote to members. The testing pool will now also include both vaccinated and unvaccinated students, he said.

"We will know a lot more tomorrow. I'm just hoping that not a lot of schools are put in the position where they can't be safe because they don't have the appropriate staffing," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said Sunday.

A group of teachers in New York City has filed a temporary restraining order in hopes of delaying the return of in-person instruction until additional safety measures can be implemented to protect students and staff from the highly transmissible omicron variant.

But despite worrying numbers and growing concerns from both parents and educators, the new mayor maintained that schools should and will stay open for children's social and emotional development.

"Put your children in school. If it reaches that point that children should not be in school, we will make the proper call," Adams said.

Statewide, new virus cases have been breaking records for New York recently, and topped 76,000 on Friday. About half the state's 7,900 people hospitalized with COVID-19 were in New York City.

Nationwide, school districts were re-instituting mask requirements, ramping up testing and preparing for the possibility of a return to remote learning. In New York City, officials announced last week they would use 2 million state-provided, at-home test kits to increase testing following the break. Students whose classmates test positive can keep coming to school as long as their at-home tests are negative and they don’t have symptoms.

Adams also said his administration’s next move is to determine whether to require city employees, who already are under a vaccine mandate, to have booster shots.

“We’re going to examine the numbers,” he said. “If we feel we have to get to the place of making that mandatory, we’re willing to do that, but we’re encouraging them to do that now.”

Adams, the former Brooklyn borough president and a former New York City police captain, was sworn in early Saturday in Times Square as the city rang in the new year.