Adams to NYPD's 35,000 Cops: ‘I'm Here for You … New Yorkers Are Here for You'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a retired NYPD captain himself, had a message for the city's police force Sunday: ignore the critics, the public supports you.

Adams, in a message to the city's 35,000 cops obtained exclusively by News 4 New York, urged them to keep their heads up despite the crisis around them -- five cops shot this month alone, one fatally.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The transcript of the mayor's message follows:

To the men and women of the NYPD, I want you to know, I'm here for you. And New Yorkers are here for you. I know how devastating this is, the pain that is in your heart this morning. I know what it feels like to lose a friend and a colleague, a fellow officer. I remember losing my friend Robert Venable when I was on patrol. I remember how my mother feared for my safety after hearing the news he was killed in the line of duty. I know how much your family fears for your life, and how it feels to have your family fear for your safety. I want you to know how much New Yorkers appreciate you and the work you do. They want you here. They support you. Don't listen to the criticism, don't let the loudest voices drown out the truth -- you are loved and appreciated by your fellow citizens. As I said last night, it is the city, united, versus the killers. You are on the frontlines of our efforts to keep New Yorkers safe and there is no one I'd rather have in that position. Thank you again for all that you do. We will always have your back. My heart goes out to the families. Let's keep our city safe.