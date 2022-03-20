Adams Signs Order for Stronger Fire Safety Enforcement in Wake of Bronx Fire

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pushing fire safety with a new executive order signed on Sunday.

The move follows the Twin Parks apartment fire that killed 17 people in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx in early January.

The mayor's order calls for greater efforts to identify code violations earlier and for better fire safety outreach.

Adams is also asking the City Council to approve fire safety legislation, including a retrofit sprinkler systems bill and higher fines on landlords who falsely report fixing broken self-closing doors.

"We must work towards equipping every New Yorker and every building in this city with the tools to avoid an unspeakable tragedy like the one we saw two months ago," Adams said in a statement Sunday.

A citywide outreach plan, in partnership with the FDNY and Department of Housing Preservation and Development, will focus on safety education around smoke detectors, self-closing doors and stove knob covers.

The FDNY will also help the Department of Education outreach in schools.

Adams' order is designed to boost coordination between agencies to improve the enforcement of existing fire laws.

“These new partnerships will strengthen the work we already do and help us reach the neediest residents in all corners of the city on fire education and prevention," FDNY Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said.