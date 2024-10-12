New York power struggle? Adams dismisses reports of friction with Hochul

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is doubling down when it comes to who’s in charge at city hall, insisting that it is him, not Gov. Kathy Hochul, making calls when it comes to hiring top aides after a series of resignations.

Mayor Eric Adams arrived at City Hall on Friday afternoon hours after being questioned about whether shake-ups in his administration are all being directed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Do you think I would be a puppet mayor and allow others to pick my administration? The governor is a partner," Adams said on "The Reset Talk Show."

Adams, who has pleaded not guilty to five counts of charges including bribery and fraud, said on advice of counsel he can't explain his side just yet.

"My attorneys have said, 'Eric, we will handle the case, you need to handle running the city,'" he added.

Currently on his agenda: choosing a new fulltime commissioner of the NYPD. Earlier this week, Adams said interim Commissioner Tom Donlon will soon be stepping aside to be replaced by a permanent police commissioner.

Sources have told NBC New York that a leading contender to run the nation’s largest police department in a full-time capacity is Jessica Tisch, the current Department of Sanitation commissioner with past experience as a crime strategy expert at the NYPD.

Adams has not provided a timeline on that selection. Meanwhile, he's also looking for a new deputy mayor in charge of the police department.

The previous one, Phil Banks, resigned. Sources said the federal authorities looked into whether Banks helped his younger brother, Terence, win a lucrative contract for a school security app called Safer Watch.

Banks on Friday posted to social media: "to reporters who are interested in reporting both sides of a story: Safer Watch had a contract with the NYPD School Safety Division before they knew Terence Banks."

Meanwhile, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, who once also faced federal investigation but never criminal charges, said Adams can continue to stay on as mayor.

"I don't know the truth here," de Blasio said. "But real talk, he's not going anywhere anytime soon."