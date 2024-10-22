Ex-Abercrombie CEO arrested on sex trafficking-related charges out of NY

The former CEO of Abercrombie, Mike Jeffries, has been arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will face sex trafficking-related charges along with two other associates in a case brought by federal prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

A spokesperson for the Eastern District identified the other two defendants as Matthew Smith of West Palm Beach and James Jacobson of Wisconsin. Attorney information for the men wasn't immediately clear.

Two sources say the sex trafficking charges relate in part to the alleged hosting of sex-related parties, where the suspects allegedly hired others to scout for models to attend and take part. Numerous men were paid to attend and/or work as servants during the parties, the sources said.

The FBI and NYPD are expected to join the U.S. attorney's office at a press conference in Brooklyn later Tuesday. The case will eventually be on Long Island in Central Islip, two sources say.

Jeffries was chairman and CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch from 1992 to 2014. A recent Netflix documentary highlighted toxic workplace practices that it said shattered the brand's "all-American" image.

Jeffries is expected to make his initial court appearance in Florida later Tuesday, as is Smith. Jacobson is expected to appear in Wisconsin, where he was arrested.