Abandoned Pot Belly Pig Rescued Near NYC Park, Another Still Missing

New York City police and animal rescuers saved a little pig over the weekend after it was abandoned near a park with another pig that's still missing.

Animal advocates with the Long Island Orchestrating for Nature on Sunday said they rescued the pot belly pig near Baisley Pond Park in Jamaica, Queens, after officers helped them corral the animal under a vehicle.

The pig has been named Babe and it is now safe in the rescue's foster care.

The animal rescue is still searching for the other pig that had also been abandoned near the park.

"We searched for the second pig until 3am last night and again today but have been unable to locate her," LION wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Volunteers will be canvassing the area to search for the other animal, the rescue said.

