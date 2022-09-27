Aaron Judge Watch: Here's the Rest of the Yankees Schedule

Aaron Judge's history-seeking season has thousands upon thousands of people in New York and across America asking one single, all-important question: What time do the Yankees play today?

The Bronx slugger has been stuck at 60 home runs on the season for about a half-dozen games now. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' American League 61-homer record, set on, of course, Sept. 26, 1961.

Judge had a few chances to hit 61 on the same date, 61 years later, but, alas, we're on to the next one.

Here's the full Yankees' regular season remaining schedule, so you never have to wonder again.

