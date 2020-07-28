The woman killed in Maine's first known deadly shark attack Monday has been identified as a 63-year-old woman from New York City who had a summer home in the community.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources on Tuesday identified the woman as Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63. She was attacked by a great white shark, authorities said Tuesday.

"It is tragic but also an isolated incident that we're kind of working our way through, that the state's never seen," said Major Rob Beal of the Maine Marine Patrol at a news conference.

Holowach was swimming with her daughter about 20 yards from shore off Harpswell's Bailey Island when she was attacked just before 3:30 p.m., Beal and Maine Marine Patrol Commissioner Patrick Keliher said.

Holowach was well-known and liked in the town of Harpswell, authorities said.

While it's not clear if it is related, a seal's body was found on the shore at nearby Phippsburg with a bite wound 19-inches across, according to a tweet Sunday from the Sulikowski Shark & Fish Conservation Lab. The laboratory is researching sharks in southern Maine and collaborating with renowned Massachusetts shark researcher Greg Skomal and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Swimmers and boaters are now being advised to be cautious near Bailey Island and not to swim near seals or large groups of fish.

People renting and living in the area say this type of gruesome attack is so unusual and so shocking in Maine that some people won't be getting back in the water for a while.

"It's a little bit kind of unnerving now," said Robert Van Der Feyst, who is visiting Bailey Island for a vacation. "Yesterday I was swimming out at the island there. I was just saying to myself, 'this is so safe.'"

Like many people in the area, Van Der Feyst quickly heard reports that a woman had been bitten by a shark around mid-afternoon Monday.

"I'm definitely not going to go for a long swim today," he said.

Van Der Feyst says he will eventually but plans to check his surroundings the whole time.

"It's not like I'm going to stay out of the water, but I'm going to keep my eyes open," he said.

There has been just one shark attack documented in Maine since 1837, according to the International Shark Attack File maintained by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida.

Last year, a white shark was sighted about a mile off of Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine. Beachgoers were warned about the sighting, but the beach wasn't closed at the time.

"Though sightings are relatively rare, white sharks have long been known to be seasonal inhabitants of the Gulf of Maine, and they have been observed preying on seals and porpoises in Maine's coastal waters," the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Cynthia Wigren said in an email. "Sightings data, catch reords, and tagging data indicate white sharks occur in the region form the early summer through the fall."

A great white shark was spotted in Maine, prompting officials to warn visitors.

While Maine may not have frequent shark sightings, Cape Cod has. In 2018, it had Massachusetts's first deadly shark attack for 80 years, when a man boogie boarding in Wellfleet was fatally mauled. Since then, beaches have been closed for shark sightings, sometimes multiple times a day in late summer, when sharks are most commonly found in the area's waters.

White sharks have been drawn to Cape Cod by the growing populations of seals on its shores.