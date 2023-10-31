A new way to get to NYC: Ferry service between South Amboy and Manhattan launches

Commuters looking to travel from Middlesex County into Manhattan have a new option to get to work.

On Monday, NY Waterway launched new ferry service between South Amboy and New York City.

According to NY Waterway, the ferry service includes:

Ferries depart South Amboy beginning 5:45 AM, with the last morning ferry arriving in Midtown at 9:50 AM, Monday through Friday.

Evening ferries start departing NYC at 3:15 PM and conclude at South Amboy at 7:25 PM.

Free transfers are available for South Amboy ferry riders to all other NY Waterway ferry terminals (in Manhattan, Weehawken, Edgewater, Jersey City, and Hoboken).

Free local shuttles run between Sayreville and South Amboy and the ferry landing at 100 Radford Ferry Road in South Amboy.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“This is a historic day for South Amboy and the surrounding communities,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin in a statement. “This project is very personal for me. For most of my life I’ve heard from local business and civic leaders about what a regular ferry service could mean for my hometown, economically and culturally...Generations of residents will benefit from this as our region thrives and grows.”

More information on the new ferry service can be found here.