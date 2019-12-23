‘A Criminal Stole From Thee’: SCPD Releases Holiday Parody About Locking Vehicles

What to Know In an effort to remind the public to lock their vehicles during the holiday season to thwart car robberies, the Suffolk County Police Department released a parody of a holiday classic.

The song is to the tune of the classic carol "The Twelve Days of Christmas"

In a twist to "The Twelve Days of Christmas," Suffolk police, at one point joined by a furry K-9 colleague, sing: "On the first day of the season a criminal stole from thee my cellphone by larceny."

The Suffolk County Police Department released the Public Service Announcement Monday.

“This is the time of year that people are busy holiday shopping and often leave valuables in their vehicles,” Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said. “We thought this parody would be a fun way to get a serious message across to residents—lock your vehicle and keep your valuables out of sight.”

According to SCPD, during the first 11 months of 2019, officers responded to 2,066 larcenies from vehicles. Meanwhile, in 2018, SCPD handled 2,329 incidents of thefts from vehicles.