Central Park Confrontation Goes Viral, as White Woman Calls Cops on Black Man Over Dog Leash

A white woman called the NYPD and accused a black man of threatening her and her dog after an exchange that started when the man asked the woman to leash her dog in Central Park.

Christian Cooper captured part of the exchange in a now-viral video that was posted to Twitter by his sister. In the video, the woman calls police claiming Cooper "threatened me and my dog."

The incident took place in The Ramble, according to Cooper's account, some details of which were verified by the NYPD. The department says its officers responded after a call was placed shortly after 8 a.m. Monday morning.

According to Cooper's account, their exchange started when he asked the woman to leash her dog per the park's rule. At the start of his video, her dog is not leashed.

Cooper says the woman refused to leash her dog because the dog runs were currently closed. That's when Cooper says he called over to the dog and tried to offer up a dog treat before she grabbed ahold of her dog. Then he started recording.

In the video, the woman approaches Cooper and tells him to stop recording her. When he refuses, she grabs her dog and moves away from him to call the police.

"There is an African-American man. I am in Central Park. He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog," the woman can be heard in the video. During the course of the call, she appears to be several feet away from Cooper.

The woman repeats her assertions several times to dispatchers while struggling to keep the dog within her control, lifting the dog up and pulling it by its collar several times.

By the time officers arrived, Cooper had already left. The NYPD said no complaint or arrests were made after police determined the incident was a "verbal dispute."

The video of the incident had nearly 5 million views in seven hours on Twitter.