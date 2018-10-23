Coach Charged With Sex Assault a No-Show at Court, DA Says

A man accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles didn't show up on the first day of his rape trial Monday. As investigators search for him, the mother of one of the alleged victims is speaking out.

A former youth football coach accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles failed to show up to court for the start of his trial, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Bail has been revoked and a bench warrant has been issued for Shannon "Shawn" Westmoreland, 48, of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Officials say Westmoreland never appeared in court for his trial Monday morning on rape and sex assault charges.

Westmoreland met with his lawyer as late as Thursday night, according to a criminal complaint.

"I hope he's okay," Paul Lang, Westmoreland's attorney, told NBC10. "I hope he returns to Bucks County so we can prove his innocence."

Westmoreland was arrested at the Exton Mall back in June and charged with sexually assaulting three juveniles over a period between 1999 and 2015.

Westmoreland allegedly assaulted at least one of the victims while he coached with the Bensalem Rambler's Athletic Association in 2005. The victim was 15 at the time, police said.

Another victim was assaulted over the course of several years, from when she was four years old until she was nine or 10 years old, police said.

A third juvenile was allegedly assaulted over the course of 12 years, from when the child was six years old in 1999 until 2011.

Westmoreland is charged with rape, rape of a child under 13, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and other related offenses.

The mother of one of the alleged victims told NBC10 she was set to testify against Westmoreland Monday but was told to stay home after he never showed up.

"I hate him," she said. "He's an animal. He's sick."

The woman said she's concerned that Westmoreland will try and contact her daughter again or go after another child.

"I want him put away," she said. "He deserves to be locked up. He's a coward. He's not a man."

Anyone with information on Westmoreland's whereabouts should call 911.