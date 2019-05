An 18-year-old woman was stabbed on a subway train early Sunday after an argument with another young woman, police said.

The victim was riding a northbound A train in Manhattan shortly after 1 a.m. when she and another woman started arguing, the NYPD said

The victim was getting off the train when the other woman stabbed her with a sharp object, police said. The attacker remained on the train.

The victim was taken to Bellvue Hospital. She is expected to survive.